Short Interest in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Drops By 43.5%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.42). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,886,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,739,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,649,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Terminix Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,965,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,534,000 after purchasing an additional 364,523 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Terminix Global by 49.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,901,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 963,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 61.0% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

