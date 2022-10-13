Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Increases By 1,570.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 1,570.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 92,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,076. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWGAY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

