Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 71.1%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TuanChe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TC opened at $4.58 on Thursday. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.
TuanChe Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TuanChe (TC)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.