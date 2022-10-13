Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 71.1%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TuanChe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TC opened at $4.58 on Thursday. TuanChe has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

