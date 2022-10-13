Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Rises By 410.0%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 410.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
