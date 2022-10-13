Siacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $165.33 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $165.33 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,507.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00267469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00119627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00745737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00569554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00265553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,258,492,992 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 52,256,842,992. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00326278 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,599,073.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

