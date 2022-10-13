Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Tops $170.32 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $170.32 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00743564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00580179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00258527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,256,332,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 52,251,802,992. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00338653 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,432,448.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.