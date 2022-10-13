Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.76

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 20798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -60.83.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $11,903,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

