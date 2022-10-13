Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Silgan Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 34.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

