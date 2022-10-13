Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SVM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,682. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.
