Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 73.1% in September

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,682. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 700,041 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 163,609 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.