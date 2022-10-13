SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000.

SILVERspac Price Performance

Shares of SILVERspac stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. SILVERspac has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

