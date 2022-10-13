Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

