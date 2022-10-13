Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.25

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.25 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

