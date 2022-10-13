Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.44

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SBGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Stories
