Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 5.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

NYSE COP traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 366,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

