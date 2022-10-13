Single Point Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,116,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,675,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.08. 3,663,092 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

