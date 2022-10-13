Single Point Partners LLC Has $14.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.82. The company had a trading volume of 89,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

