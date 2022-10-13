Single Point Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 407,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.13.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.57. 174,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.06 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.27 and its 200-day moving average is $355.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

