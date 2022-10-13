Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 73,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,957. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.