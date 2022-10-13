Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,149 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 446,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 1,176,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,634,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

