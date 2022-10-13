Single Point Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 29.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 157.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 204,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.71.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

