Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 125,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

