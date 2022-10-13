Single Point Partners LLC Sells 47,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,821 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 71,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,120. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

