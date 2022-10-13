Single Point Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,785 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 270,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

