Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 94,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,291. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

