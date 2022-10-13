Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 829,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

