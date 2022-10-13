SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.63.

SITE stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,894. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $100.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

