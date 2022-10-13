SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,872,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 18,276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,928.8 days.

SJM Stock Performance

SJMHF remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Thursday. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

