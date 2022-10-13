SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SJW traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,012. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,328 shares of company stock worth $146,629 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SJW Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in SJW Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 204,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.