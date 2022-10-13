SKALE Network Reaches Market Cap of $142.61 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $142.61 million and $5.45 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Token Trading

