Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated an assumes rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Skillsoft Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Skillsoft stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 13,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Skillsoft Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

