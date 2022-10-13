BTIG Research Downgrades Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Sell

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.
Skillz Price Performance
NYSE SKLZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 113,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893,519. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Skillz has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $385.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
