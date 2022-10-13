SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.89.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. 147,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,043. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SLM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

