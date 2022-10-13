SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

SMART Global Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. 9,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,636. The stock has a market cap of $662.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 181.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

