Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.
About Smart Powerr
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.