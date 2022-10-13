Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

