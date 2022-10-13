Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNN. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,362.67.

SNN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,226. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

