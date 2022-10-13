SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,712 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

