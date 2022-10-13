Solana (SOL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.03 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $28.98 or 0.00157135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00014105 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.72 or 0.27043477 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 357,867,443 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Solana has a current supply of 511,616,946.142289 with 357,735,626.9768455 in circulation. The last known price of Solana is 30.6072521 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $490,052,963.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

