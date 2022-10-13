Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.43

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 19247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Activity

About Solaris Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe purchased 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,200.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.