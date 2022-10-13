Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.43

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 19247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$607.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Solaris Resources Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe bought 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.33 per share, with a total value of C$150,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$293,200.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.