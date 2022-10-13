Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 32000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Solstice Gold Company Profile
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
Recommended Stories
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.