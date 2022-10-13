Songbird (SGB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.86 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market capitalization of $195.86 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Songbird has a current supply of 16,089,041,095.890411 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Songbird is 0.01961388 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,317,908.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.