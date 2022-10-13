Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 522.8% in September

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 522.8% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
SKHCF traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.