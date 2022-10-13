Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Up 522.8% in September

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a growth of 522.8% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

SKHCF traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.