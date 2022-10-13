Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the September 15th total of 39,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
SOTK stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 million, a PE ratio of 74.91 and a beta of -0.12.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SOTK. TheStreet downgraded Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
