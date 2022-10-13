Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.93

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.93 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 32427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $970,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.