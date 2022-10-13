Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Source Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter valued at about $13,203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Source Capital Announces Dividend

SOR traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,529. Source Capital has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Source Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

