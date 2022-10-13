South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SOUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.60.
South32 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.76 on Monday. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.
South32 Increases Dividend
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
