Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,837. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.20. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

