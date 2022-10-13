SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.08.

SouthState Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SSB stock traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,923. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock worth $4,714,798 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

