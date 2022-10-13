Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

