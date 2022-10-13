S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $291.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.06 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

